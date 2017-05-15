Okowa inaugurates 17-member LOC for 2018 African Senior Athletics Championships

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Monday in Asaba inaugurated a 17-man Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 2018 African Senior Athletics Championships, with Solomon Ogba as its Chairman.

Okowa, who lauded the successful hosting of the sixth edition of the Delta State Sports Festival, described sports as a unifying factor, especially among the youths.

“It engages their energy, ensure peace and boosts tourism,’’ he said.

The governor who described Delta as the home of sports in Nigeria said sports could help in uniting the state’s youths and enhance tourism.

“We just concluded the sixth Delta State Sports Festival a few days ago and the final of the Principal’s Cup is coming up soon.

“Sports is one thing that can unite the people. It helps to engage the youths, who will win laurels for the state and the nation, and bring peace to the state.

“Sports, being a unifying factor, will unite our youths and encourage the tourism potentials of our state.’’

He said his administration was therefore committed to ensuring a successful hosting of the championships.

“The inauguration of the LOC is to ensure early planning and preparation for the championships.’’

The governor congratulated the members of the LOC on their appointment and expressed hope of a successful hosting of future competitions.

“We are on course to host a successful championships as the LOC has experienced and seasoned sports administrators to organise the competition,” Okowa said.

Responding on behalf of members of the committee, Ogba said the 2018 African Senior Athletics Championships would bring world-class African athletes to the state.

He also said the championships would serve as a basis for the selection of African athletes for the IAAF World Championships.

Ogba assured that his committee would organise a successful championships, which would be remembered for a long time.

Members of the committee include Tonobok Okowa, Hauwa Kulu-Akinyemi, Clement Ofuani, Omatseye Neisama, Olukayode Thomas, Nneka Ikem-Anibeze, Chris Anazieh, Victor Onogagmue, Olumide Bamiduro and Ken Anugweje.

The rest are Queen Uboh, Yusuf Alli, Seigha Porbeni, Falilat Ogunkoya, the representative of Nilayo Sports Marketing Company and Akawo Amechi who will serve as Secretary to the committee.

