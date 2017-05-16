Okowa raises alarm over clashes between herdsmen, farmers

…Delta govt to deploy police detachment in community

By Festus Ahon, Perez Brisibe, Egufe Yafugborhi and Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA— GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, yesterday, raised alarm over the frequent clashes between herdsmen and farmers which have led to several deaths in the state, urging the Federal Government to proffer solutions through enduring policies.

Youths attack Okowa’s convoy

Meanwhile, the convoy of the governor, was yesterday, attacked by angry youths of Ossissa community, Ndokwa East Local Government Area of the state, who protested the incessant attacks on their indigenes by herdsmen.

The governor, according to a dependable source, was on his way back to Asaba, the state capital, after addressing the people when he was ambushed by youths of the community, which was invaded by the herdsmen, weekend, where five persons were killed by the herdsmen.

A source who pleaded anonymity said that the governor’s convoy protocol bus, ambulance, Chief Security Officer, CSO’s SUV and four other SUVs had their windscreens shattered in the attack.

Meanwhile, as part of efforts to tackle the menace of the herdsmen, Governor Okowa said a detachment of Police officers would be deployed in Ossissa community.

Deltans task DTHA on law regulating herdsmen’s activities

Also, prominent Deltans, yesterday, called on the Delta State House of Assembly to enact a law that will regulate the activities of herdsmen in the state.

Those who spoke to Vanguard include Chief Sunny Onuesoke, a community leader in Okpanam and politician, Mr Emmanuel Ogwuda and another community leader from Ovwor cum politician, Mr Steve Ovedje.

It will be recalled that herdsmen invaded farmlands in Ossissa community, weekend, killing five persons in the area.

Govt working to check the herdsmen

Governor Okowa, who spoke when he led top government functionaries on a visit to Ossissa community, over the attack, said that the Federal Government was working on policies to check the activities of herdsmen in the country.

He called for the adoption of intelligence gathering as one of the best ways to tackle the herdsmen’s menace in the country, stressing the need for the people to “identify and notify security men or government officials on the location of armed herdsmen and they will be dislodged.

“The people who are carrying AK 47 assault rifles and other unlicensed weapons are not on the side of the law and anyone who is caught with such arms, will face the wrath of the law,” he said, assuring that any herdsman found to be in procession of dangerous weapons or perceived to be a threat to Deltans will face the wrath of the law.

Lamenting the effects of Fulani herdsmen menace on Deltans, the governor condoled with the families of those killed in the community by the herdsmen, saying “No doubt, you people are in severe pains. Unfortunately, we also lost some people.”

Ivwurie

The lawmaker representing Ethiope East in the state House of Assembly, Evance Ivwurie, has suggested the establishment of a commission of inquiry to investigate the activities of herdsmen in his constituency as a solution to curbing their excesses.

He said: “The Federal Government should investigate their activities, unravel their sponsors and compensate those who have fellen prey to the attacks of these herdsmen.

“Also, the government, after flushing the herdsmen from the areas they occupy, should use the lands as government farms for the benefit of farmers in these areas.”

Calling for a stringent law on herdsmen, Chief Onuesoke, said: “The menace of Fulani herdsmen in Delta State is currently the major setback in our state. Fulani herdsmen in Delta State are on the increase and are currently causing food insecurity in the state.

“If we do not take a decisive step now, the Fulani herdsmen are going to be obstacle to the actualisation of the smart agenda as it affects agriculture. So, the state House of Assembly, as a matter of urgency, should make laws to regulate the menace of herdemen. Very soon, there will be shortage of food because our farmers are now afraid to go to their farms for fear being killed by herdsmen.”

Chief Emmanuel Ogwuda, on his part urged security operatives to tackle the menace of the ravaging herdsmen, noting that many Nigerians have lost their lives to the activities of herdsmen.

In his contribution, Mr Ovedje who spoke in the same vein, called for combined efforts in tackling the menace, adding that traditional rulers, communities and religious leaders should join hands with security agencies to combat the menace of herdsmen in the country.

Reacting also, Chief Edward Ekpoko, Chairman of both Itsekiri Leaders of Thought and Warri Study Group, said: “Herdsmen’s menace is a product of poor law enforcement. Herdsmen killing people in their own home is sheer criminality and the laws are there to punish offenders, but the authorities are shying away. There is no law allowing a civilian to carry an AK47 to kill people at will. You don’t need a new law to deal with that. You just need to enforce the existing laws.

“There is a political undertone to the menace. Those from the North say the routes travelled by herdsmen, which are said to transcend Nigeria to Niger Republic and Chad, have existed for over one hundred years and it seems nothing can be done about it. That is not an excuse for these herdsmen to go about killing people. Up North, they feel that the herding in nomadic fashion is a culture but people down South don’t have such culture and they cannot live with foreigners coming to destroy their farms as a culture.”

“Unfortunately, state governors have their hands tied because the management of our security apparatuses are structured to place authority in the hands of federal government. A lasting way out is for those interested in cattle rearing to acquire ranches as opposed to grazing bill. I don’t support grazing bill where government would grab land from communities and give herdsmen. People should acquire ranches.”

