Okowa Receives Big Brother Naija Winner, Efe

… Calls On Youths To Discover Their Talents

SENATOR Dr Ifeanyi Okowa yesterday (11/05/17) received Delta State-born Big Brother Naija winner, Efe Michael Ejeba and called on youths to remain focused in discovering their talents.

According to Governor Okowa, “wherever our youths find themselves they should be focussed in achieving their goals, the youths have latent talents deposited in them they must find ways to develop them and apply them, if you have a calling, you must not allow that calling to die, you (Efe) despite your calling, you listened to your parents and went to school which gave you a good foundation.”

“It was obvious that there was no controversy about your winning, you avoided the vices, and showed that you are focused; our youths should find a way to discover their talents, they should stay committed to their dreams and pray to God to achieve it,” the Governor said, adding, “there was no issue of sentiments or tribalism, it shows that you are truly, a Nigerian.”

Governor Okowa, his Deputy, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro and members of the State Executive Council received Efe who was accompanied on the visit by his parents and members of his family.

The Governor who congratulated Efe on behalf of the government and people of Delta State, asserted, “there is no doubt that you have made us proud, a lot of Deltans are happy with the way you conducted yourself in the Big Brother Naija House, when it came to time for voting, it was obvious that there was no controversy about your winning, you avoided the vices, and showed that you are focused.”

“I am happy that the Okpe Kingdom has given you that recognition and you are obviously an ambassador of Delta State and Nigeria; getting to the top may not be easy but, it is also difficult to sustain; you (Efe) have attained that level that a lot of people are looking up to you and it is our prayer and hope that you will rise and keep rising, you have our prayers, be committed,” Governor Okowa advised.

He also, urged the BBN winner to be prayerful for God to direct His parts, promising that the state would partner with him on talent discovery of youths.

Efe had earlier told the Governor that he was in Government House to show his appreciation to the government and people of Delta State, stating, “I am truly grateful for all you have done, you have unprecedented number of youths working for you and I say, thank you to everybody that has supported and voted for me.”

