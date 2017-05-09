Okowa sues for peaceful relationship between oil coys, host communities

… Urges Deltans to attend finals of sports festival

OIL companies operating in the Niger Delta region have been advised to ensure harmonious relationship with their host communities.

The Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa gave this advice today when he paid a courtesy visit on the Ovie of Ozoro Kingdom, HRM Anthony Ogbogbo.

According to the Governor, “I believe that the Federal Government is becoming responsive to issues relating to oil exploration activities on the host communities and the oil companies should relate harmoniously with their host communities for peace to reign.”

He stated that his administration would not condone any action which will lead to breach of peace or will affect oil exploration activities in the state, assuring that operators of OML 30 in the state would be reached to ensure that they work peacefully with the Ozoro Kingdom.

The Ovie of Ozoro had said there would be dispute with operators of OML 30 if the company fails to respect provisions of the local content law in their operations.

The Governor who told the Ovie that he was in Ozoro for commissioning and inspection of projects as part of activities lined up to mark his second year anniversary in office, reiterated, “any oil company that is not relating well with their host communities will be called to order.”

Senator Okowa used the occasion to call on Deltans especially, residents of Isoko North and South Local Government Areas to come out emmasse on Friday, May 12th for the finals of the Delta State Sports Festival.

“The 12th of May which is Friday, is the finals of the sports festival and it will be held at the Delta State Polytechnic stadium, Ozoro; I invite you, your chiefs, all your subjects and all Deltans to attend the ceremony,” he said.

