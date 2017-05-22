Okowa To Odizor: We’ll Put N10m Worth of Tennis Equipment To Good Use

Kola Eke-Ogiugo, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has assured former tennis great Nduka ‘The Duke’ Odizor that the over N10m tennis equipment which he donated to the state would be put to good use, in order to raise more child-stars across the six centres donated by the Nigerian tennis great.

Okowa, who received a delegation led by Odizor at the Government House, Asaba, recently, said the state government had worked out a new plan to activate the sports leadership status of the state.

“Just last weekend, we had the Principals’ Cup re-introduced among secondary schools, with a plan to make primary schools join the programme next year. I am so impressed by the standard shown by the children.

“Your coming to add value to our efforts is appreciated. We thank you for the N10m worth of equipment and assure you that we shall, immediately, identify the centres and go ahead to put in place all that will be required to make the programme a resounding success.

“Delta will not buy athletes to win, for instance, the National Sports Festival. We shall compete fairly only with athletes trained in the state. We want to ensure a massive introduction of children in the state to sports; that is the best thing we can do and we welcome others willing to invest in the sector in the state,” the governor said.

Odizor presented the governor with two tennis rackets and a first tranche of the equipment which included canvasses, wears, tennis rackets, soccer boots, amongst others

