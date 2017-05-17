Okowa’s aide preaches love to Sapele residents

Sapele—THE Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Security Matters, Omasa Mabiaku, has enjoined the people of Sapele to love themselves and work for the development of the town rather than regularly fostering ethnic crisis in the area.

He spoke yesterday against the backdrop of a recent publication credited to some Presidents-General of Amukpe, Elume, Ozue, Sapele-Okpe and Ugborhen districts of Sapele, under the aegis of, “Indigenous Communities in Sapele,” which said, “We are aware of clandestine moves by some Itsekiri groups aimed at sabotaging the power sector as it affects Sapele L.G.A.,”

However, Mabiaku said: “Detractors should appreciate Ejele’s good work in Sapele and not fight him for political reasons. Sapele is still experiencing blackout, despite its having two power generating stations with enough power reserve.

“Is there any reason the power stations can have power reserve and not lift and distributed same to consumers? We will not accept that trend because we are here and we are directly affected. Where were these people when Ben Tobi wrote to Obasanjor and he got a reply from him over the step down?”

“If there is power in the step down station in Amukpe-Sapele why will BEDC refused to lift it for supply to the people.

Is that what the government says? Did the government ever says they should hoard the light when there is light in the step down station? If money did not change hands why is it that this people are negotiating with BEDC for the number of hours that the company will supply light?. The government did not tell them to negotiate the hours that they must supply light.

They are told to supply constant light and collect their bills from the consumers without using any intermediary. If their hands are clean, are they suppose to negotiate supply by hours when the power is available at the step down station? The answer is no.”

The post Okowa's aide preaches love to Sapele residents appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

