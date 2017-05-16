Okpe community leader hails new DTHA Speaker

By Gab Ejuwa

Chairman and Unu-Amua of Ughoton community in Okpe Local Government, Delta State, Mr Andrew Agbi, yesterday hailed the emergence of a new Speaker of Delta State House for Assembly, Mr Sherrif Oborevwori, member representing Okpe state constituency.

Agbi, who is a chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said although it was unfortunate and at the same time fortunate, emphasizing that both the former and new speakers are from Okpe Kingdom and as such there was no cause for alarm.

He said: “It is unfortunate that Chief Monday Igbuya is no longer there and the fortunate thing is that Mr Oborevwori is the Speaker, all to the glory of God. I must congratulate Oborevwori on his new assignment as speaker because in every political leadership, somebody must give way for another person to excel and it happens everywhere.”

Agbi described the new speaker as a seasoned politician who can fit into any position and can manage any situation.

“For a first timer to gain such opportunity is very rare in politics, and it means that Oborevwori is a lucky man and l have confidence that he will deliver and live up to expectation. The emergence of the new Speaker is to the benefit of Okpe community and there is no victor no vanquished, rather, it will further enhance the development of Okpe community.”

Agbi also commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for coming on strong to develop Okpe Kingdom, saying that the past two years was so memorable .

He added that Okpe has gain much in this current administration considering the dwindling of oil revenue, especially in area of roads network.

The post Okpe community leader hails new DTHA Speaker appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

