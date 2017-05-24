Pages Navigation Menu

Pamodzi, not Edo Govt sponsored Okpekpe Race – Itemuagbo

Vanguard

Pamodzi, not Edo Govt sponsored Okpekpe Race – Itemuagbo
Vanguard
Organisers of the 5th Okpekpe 10km International Road Race have denied speculations that the Edo State Government spent N70million to host the one-day race a fortnight ago. ON THE GO . . . Participants taking off at the Okpekpe International 10km road …
Okpekpe Race organisers deny getting N70m from EdoGuardian (blog)
Edo: A welcome renewalNigeria Today

all 5 news articles

