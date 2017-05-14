Okpekpe Road Race To Attract More Investors – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Okpekpe Road Race To Attract More Investors
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has called on investors to do business in Edo State using the 10km Okpekpe Road Race as a testimony of a friendly environment. Speaking at the 5th edition of the 10km Okpekpe Road Race, Obaseki who ran and …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!