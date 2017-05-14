Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Okpekpe Road Race To Attract More Investors – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Okpekpe Road Race To Attract More Investors
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has called on investors to do business in Edo State using the 10km Okpekpe Road Race as a testimony of a friendly environment. Speaking at the 5th edition of the 10km Okpekpe Road Race, Obaseki who ran and …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.