Okumagba plans big for club

Plans are in top gear by the Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NSFC ) to widen its marketing and sponsorship drive so that it can adequately take care of its activities as it concerns the club programmes and involvement of the country’s national teams for the rest of the year.

NSFC National Chairman, Vincent Okumagba has disclosed in Lagos that the club has put in place necessary and positive measures into ensuring that sponsorship is secured for the club in order to ensure the smooth and effective execution of their programmes.

To this end, a marketing department saddled with the responsibility of achieving the set objectives has been created “I have a big dream for the club and on a daily basis, myself together with my members are brainstorming on new ideas and innovations for the club.” He stressed that other departments that has been created include the Public Relations and the International department for oversea chapters and diaspora purposes.

He disclosed that a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the club comprising of fifteen(15) state chapters will hold soon in order to have a cross fertilization of ideas on how to move the club forward.” Don’t forget that one of our strongest guiding principles is in carrying all our members along in whatever we are doing. By doing so, you will give room for all members to have a sense of belonging,” he quipped.

Okumagba further outlined that a schedule has been drawn for the club to be fully on ground to support the team in the forth coming Super Eagles matches especially the World Cup and Nations Cup engagements.

While other arrangement to give a massive support to ensure that Eagles and all the national teams are giving the maximum support at all times.

He disclosed that by June 2017 the club will unveil a new apparel for their members, while new identity cards has been issued to members in line with the wave of change sweeping across the club”.

The post Okumagba plans big for club appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

