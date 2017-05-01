Olajumoke Goes to South Africa For Her First International Trip (Photos)
Olajumoke Orisaguna whose life story inspired us all, has made her first international trip to South Africa.
The ex-bread seller, who became an international model after caught on TY Bello’s camera shot, is now in South Africa.
See photos below:
The post Olajumoke Goes to South Africa For Her First International Trip (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!