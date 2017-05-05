Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates Her Husband’s Birthday

Ex-bread seller turned model, Olajumoke Orisaguna, has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her husband, Sunday Orisaguna, whose birthday is today. Olajumoke, who is currently in South Africa on her first international trip, wrote; “Happy Birthday to my partner in this walk of life, the father of my princesses, my brother & …

The post Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates Her Husband’s Birthday appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

