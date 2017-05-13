Olajumoke Orisaguna’s Fans Force South African Mag to Change ‘Insensitive’ Caption – The Olisa Blogazine
|
The Olisa Blogazine
|
Olajumoke Orisaguna's Fans Force South African Mag to Change 'Insensitive' Caption
The Olisa Blogazine
The Sowetan has finally made amendment to their story on Olajumoke Orisaguna following outrage by Nigerians who were displeased with the title they say was insensitive. The drama started yesterday after the bread-seller-turned-model shared a …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!