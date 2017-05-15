Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Olamide Does Not Allow Contract Renewal – Adekunle Gold Opens Up On YBNL Split

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Entertainment, Music | 0 comments

Nigerian singer and former photoshop king, Adekunle Gold has finally addressed rumors of his split from Olamide’s YBNL record label. Recall that the ‘Sade’ crooner was reported to have parted ways with the label boss especially after he failed to support Olamide’s last project on social media page. The Orente singer in a brief interview…

The post Olamide Does Not Allow Contract Renewal – Adekunle Gold Opens Up On YBNL Split appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.