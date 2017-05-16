Olamide keeps mute on marriage with baby mama

YBNL star Olamide in a recent interview has revealed he doesn’t know if he’s ever getting married to his baby mama. Olamide in a chat with Moet Abebe on The TakeOver on Soundcity TV made this revelation. When asked if he was ever going to get married to his baby mama, he said, “I mean …

The post Olamide keeps mute on marriage with baby mama appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

