Olamide keeps mute on marriage with baby mama
YBNL star Olamide in a recent interview has revealed he doesn’t know if he’s ever getting married to his baby mama. Olamide in a chat with Moet Abebe on The TakeOver on Soundcity TV made this revelation. When asked if he was ever going to get married to his baby mama, he said, “I mean …
The post Olamide keeps mute on marriage with baby mama appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!