Olamide – "Wavy Level" (Audio) – Free Download Mp3
One and only Baddo, Olamide is back again with his hit tracks. The king of the streets and YBNL boss returns with this JAM titled “Wavy Level”.
The song was produced by Adey, mixing and mastering perfected by B Banks.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Download: Olamide – Wavy Level (Audio)
This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!