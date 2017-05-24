Pages Navigation Menu

Olamide – "Wavy Level" (Audio) – Free Download Mp3

Posted on May 24, 2017

One and only Baddo, Olamide is back again with his hit tracks. The king of the streets and YBNL boss returns with this JAM titled “Wavy Level”.

The song was produced by Adey, mixing and mastering perfected by B Banks.

Download: Olamide – Wavy Level (Audio)

