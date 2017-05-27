Olubadan: Ladoja, Balogun drag Ajimobi to court

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan Two prominent members of the Olubadan-in-Council, High Chiefs Lekan Balogun and Rashidi Ladoja, who are Otun and Osi Olubadan respectively, have dragged Governor Abiola Ajimobi to court over his plan to tinker with the 1957 Chieftaincy Law which stipulates succession order to the throne of the Olubadan of Ibadanland. While Balogun was a former member of the Nigerian Senate, Ladoja was the former governor of Oyo State. Both appellants are asking the State High Court in the suit number m/317/2017 to restrain the seven-member Judicial Commission of Inquiry from sitting, accepting any memorandum or in any way taking any step in furtherance of its assignment, pending the determination of motion on notice in respect of the subject.

