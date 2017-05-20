Olubadan stool: Ajimobi inaugurates judicial panel to review 1958 chieftaincy declaration

In a move to reduce the crises arising from the Olubadan stool, Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has taken a major step towards the review of the Olubadan chieftaincy declaration and other related chieftaincies in Ibadanland with the inauguration of a seven-man judicial commission of inquiry. The commission which is headed by a retired […]

Olubadan stool: Ajimobi inaugurates judicial panel to review 1958 chieftaincy declaration

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

