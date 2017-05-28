Pages Navigation Menu

Olubadan succession: Ladoja, Balogun drag Ajimobi, inquiry panel to court over review of 1957 declaration

The battle over the Olubadan succession throne has taken another dimension as two prominent members of Olubadan-In-Council, the Osi Olubadan, High Chief Rasidi Ladoja and Otun Olubadan, High Chief Lekan Balogun have dragged Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State to court over his plan to review the 1957 Olubadan Chieftaincy declaration. The duo, Ladoja, a […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.

