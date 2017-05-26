Olumide Bakare Photos from late actor’s burial service – Pulse Nigeria
|
Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Olumide Bakare Photos from late actor's burial service
Pulse Nigeria
The late Nollywood actor's burial saw the likes of Nollywood actors, Toyin Adegbola and clerics from the Anglican communion, in attendance. Published: 29 minutes ago , Refreshed: 20 minutes ago; Omotolani Odumade. Print; eMail · Olumide Bakare play.
Jide Kosoko, Akin Lewis, others storm Actor, Olumide Bakare's burial
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!