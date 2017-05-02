Olumireggae drops debut album ‘New Errand’ – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Olumireggae drops debut album 'New Errand'
Vanguard
Fast rising music diva, Helen Obi, popularly known by fans as Olumireggae, is back to the music scene, as she recently released her debut album titled 'New Errand'. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads · inRead invented by Teads.
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!