Olumireggae drops debut album ‘New Errand’

By Iyabo Aina

Fast rising music diva, Helen Obi, popularly known by fans as Olumireggae, is back to the music scene, as she recently released her debut album titled ‘New Errand’.

According to the artiste, the album consists of 10 tracks, produced by late Jazzist Andrea Allione and Paolo Conte.

Also, the song writer cum recording artiste and dancer disclosed that she was inspired by a​ Nigerian Reggae Star and ​multiple award winner Winning Jah, who ​noted​ the potentials of artistic career​ in her​, when s​he first performed a ​live concert at theatre of Villar Perosa in Italy, with over 3,000​ spectators​ alongside with late ​l​egend ​Jazz​ist​, Andrea Allione​​​,​ guitarist of the Mama Africa ​late ​legend ​Miriam Makeba​ ​and the living legend​ary​ Jazzist “Paolo Conte”.

It was gathered that the massive concert was organised by ​t​he Governor of Villar Perosa in Italy with the Collaboration ​of the ​ famous musician, Winning Jah​,​ Nigerian Reggae Super star from VP Records arms VPAL Music, also the CEO of AMC1D aiuta Bambini onlus, a global Charity organisation.​

Winning Jah ​persuaded​ her to start her studio recordings, few days after the massive ​concert., ​Jah was so pleased with Olumireggae’s performance on stage, this fueled Jah in pleading to the late legend, to become Olumireggae’s mentor and producer, this was how the Nigerian female Singer Olumireggae ​recorded ​several ​singles, ​live ​albums on stage with Andea Allione and his band.

The post Olumireggae drops debut album ‘New Errand’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

