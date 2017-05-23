Omatseye lauds Judiciary

…says, it’s the last hope of the common man

Sapele—Former Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Mr Temi Omatseye, who was recently discharged and acquitted by the Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos of sundry financial crime charges, yesterday, paid glowing tribute to the Nigerian judiciary, describing it as “the last hope of the common man.”

Omatseye, also a lawyer, described his conviction on the same charges, by a Federal High Court in Lagos, as “A travesty of justice. I have absolute confidence in Nigeria’s judiciary, first as a lawyer and as someone who unnecessarily suffered tremendous traumatic times during my trial in the High Court, but with God on my side, the Appeal Court discharged and acquitted me because I am innocent.”

He spoke when he paid a visit, after his discharge and acquittal by the Court of Appeal, Lagos, to his family home in Sapele, Delta State, where he said he needed some time to rest, “after a long time of traumatic experience in the hand of those who rewarded my good work and laudable service to the nation, with evil, before I will delve into a private business.”

He was received back home by his nonagenarian father, Prince K. B. Omatseye, extended family and other members of Sapele-Okpe community, Sapele-Itsekiri community, Amukpe community, Warri Progressives Society, aka, Otomloye, and many others, where he expressed appreciation to the people over their continuous moral support to him, his immediate and extended family, particularly his aged father, throughout his trial.

Former Chairman of Sapele-Okpe community, Mr Moses Ogodo and the Secretary of Amukpe community, Deacon Believe Edeki, both of who praised the judiciary for a thorough judgment at the Appeal Court, said, “We felicitate with the former NIMASA DG over his acquittal, just as we can testify that he and his family are peace loving people in the community.”

