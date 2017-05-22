OMG! Cher Performs Half Naked, Shows Off Her Boobs At The 2017 Billboard Music Awards (See Photos)

CHER stunned fans at the Billboard Music Awards by performing in a raunchy silver stage costume which left little to the imagination.

The pop veteran, 71, wore nipple pasties under a barely-there diamante dress for her turn on stage at the prizegiving last night.

Cher, 71, has been a fashion icon since first hitting the scene in the early 60s and has created more than one style trend in that time.

What did you think of Cher’s look at the Billboard Music Awards? Give us all your thoughts below!

The post OMG! Cher Performs Half Naked, Shows Off Her Boobs At The 2017 Billboard Music Awards (See Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

