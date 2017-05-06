OMG! Lagos Model, Oyinkansola Displays Her Boobs, Hot And Curvy Sexy Body On Instagram (Photos)

Oyinkansola is a budding entertainer who has taken the bull by the horn in order to cement her stand in the highly competitive industry.

Oyinkansola on fire

Oyinkansola, self-styled ‘Shantelhoney63’ is an embodiment of hotness and s*x appeal currently carving a niche for herself in the commercial nerve centre of Nigeria, Lagos.

She is an unrepentant dark young lady who has refused to join the host of ladies bleaching their skins to secure massive attention from male folks. She recently caused a stir on her Instagram account of late when she posed topless in a professional photoshoot with her luscious boobs scantily covered with her arms.

Oyinkansola, a lady of South-western descent ventures into several areas of entertainment and showbiz ranging from fashion show to bill board appearances, acting, modeling, video vixen jobs and other eye-catching areas worth the cool cash.

She has a small community of followers totalling over 1,700 and they are constantly entertained with her mind-controlling photos on her page.

See more photos of Oyinkansola below: