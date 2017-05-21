Pages Navigation Menu

OMG! Listen To Leaked Sex Audio Of Bishop Chris Kwakpovwe, Our Daily Manna Publisher With Rita Ibeni

Posted on May 21, 2017

An audio recording of a sexual conversation Bishop Chris Kwakpovwe, the publisher of Our Daily Manna” allegedly had with his church member, Rita Ibeni, has emerged.

According to Abiyamo, a news platform on Facebook, the voices were those of Bishop Kwakpovwe and Rita, who the former accused of  blackmail.

Listen to the audio conversation below:

  1. Chris Kwapovwe & Rita Phone Pt 1


