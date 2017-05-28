OMG! Randy South-African Skolopad Dancer Pictured Almost Half Naked And Shows Back Side In 2017 Music Award Event (Photos)

A south African dancer/performer is currently trending online after deciding to do what she’s popularly known for. Skolopad gained herself instant popularity at a Music Awards this year by wearing a daring and risqué yellow dress which of course showed major parts of her body

Since then she’s revealed that her appearance has heaped a ton of pressure on her for future public appearances.

Now, the controversial lady was spotted with this dress as she posed in a sexy manner on the red carpet at an event this evening.

The post OMG! Randy South-African Skolopad Dancer Pictured Almost Half Naked And Shows Back Side In 2017 Music Award Event (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

