OMG! See A Mysterious Giant See Beast That Got Washed Up On Remote Indonesian Beach (Photos)

A really huge and mysterious sea beast has been washed up on a remote beach, causing quite a stir among people in the area.

A video has show a mysterious sea creature the size of a cargo container which was washed up on a remote beach in Indonesia, baffling locals and sparking an army response.

According to The Sun UK, the 50ft-long beast, which stunned onlookers first thought it was a stranded boat, had died in unknown circumstances before it was found on Tuesday.

Government troops were called in to help clear the enormous remains after local Asrul Tuanakota, 37, found it at Hulung Beach on Seram Island.

Experts and residents were initially baffled by the giant mass, which was first spotted at night.

But it was later reported to be the remains of a giant squid that had died at least three days earlier, Jakarta Globe said.

However, no one yet knows if the animal died of natural causes — or was killed by an even bigger beast.

Experts say the maximum size of a giant squid is thought to be only 43ft for females and 33ft for males.

They are among the largest living organisms in the world — but are still hunted by predatory sperm whales.

It is not the first giant creature to shock the region in recent months.

Watch a video showing the beast below: