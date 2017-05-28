OMG! See A Popular Gujungu Market In Jigawa Where Prostitutes, Gamblers Do Their Thing In Public (Photos)

A section at the popular Gujungu market in Taura local government area of Jigawa state is said to be a bad spot (red light district) which harbors prostitutes, gamblers, singers and others who showcase their nightlife activities in public. According to a special report by Arewa Dailypost, the government authorities have failed to curtail the kind of activities going on there despite series of reports brought to their attention.

Young children and underage residents are said to have made their place their second home due to the kind of pleasure they derive from there…