OMG! See The Shocking Moment A Lady Showed Up for Prom Inside a Coffin (Video)

A young girl has gotten tongues wagging recently after showing up for prom in a really weird manner – inside a coffin.

The girl showed up for prom inside a coffin

Making an entrance is a big deal for any occasion but when it is your school prom, the stakes are high.

Teens across the UK and further afield have often shunned the more traditional modes of transport of a stretch limo or a classic car in favour of motorbikes, or even buses.

But 17-year-old Megan Flaherty took things to the extreme by arriving at her school rite of passage lying in a coffin in the back of a hearse.

“I like being different,” Megan said.

In footage that has been seen around the world, the teenager slides out of the back of the hearse. She jumps out of her makeshift coffin to the surprise of her friends at their school in New Jersey, US.

“No way, oh my god,” onlookers can be heard shouting in the back of the clip.

A man’s voice says: “Well this is different.”

Megan said the entrance was mostly about having fun, but there was a specific reason for her bizarre choice.

She wants to be a funeral director after college, following in the footsteps of a family friend who drove her to the party.

“I made sure my prom date was OK with it,” she told NJ.com.

Many who shared the clip online joked Megan was “drop dead gorgeous” and “fresh to death.”

But others slammed the teen for her arrival calling it insensitive and tasteless.





“Anything people do these days, people judge it,” she said. “I’m a quiet person in school, so people didn’t expect it.”





Watch the video below: