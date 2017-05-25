Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

OMG! Shameless Miami TV Presenter Jenny Scordamaglia Shows Off Her Naked Body During Kitchen Shows (Photos)

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The Naked Kitchen, which airs on Miami TV, is the latest offering from raunchy reporter Jenny Scordamaglia.

 

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

But now she has decided to burst out of her Florida studio and go on location.

She has not shortage of people entering the competition

These competitor shows her cooking talents off

These competitor shows her cooking talents off and a lot else too

The contest heats up as these babes battle it out

But now she has decided to burst out of her Florida studio and go on location.

Hey what's cooking? Daring journalist Jenny Scordamaglia takes to the road

 

With clothes optional, there was loads of potential contestants on hand and two of them end up battling it out in the buff to win the contest.

Meanwhile Jenny was certainly dressed for the occasion.

She was wearing an apron and her birthday suit.

Other contestants kept in the spirit as they cooked hot dishes with everything on show.

The post OMG! Shameless Miami TV Presenter Jenny Scordamaglia Shows Off Her Naked Body During Kitchen Shows (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.