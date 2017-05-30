Omisore calls for private sector investment in the Nigerian child

Former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore has called on stakeholders, particularly members of Corporate Nigeria, to come to the aid of the Nigerian child.

Omisore, in his goodwill message to children on the occasion of this year’s Children’s Day celebration, urged parents and guardians to pay serious attention to their children and wards and protect them from abuse and violence by both internal and external predators.

“These children,” according to him, “are our tomorrow. They are the future of this country. That is the reason we must be conscious of their physical and cognitive development and protect them from physical and mental abuse and exploitation. Parents must not allow the present economic reality to overwhelm the serious roles of teaching morals to their children and guiding them on the right path.”

Noting that the government alone cannot shoulder the responsibility of catering for the need of its massive youth population against the current piteous state of the economy, the former Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, called on Corporate Nigeria to invest in the education and development of the Nigerian child.

