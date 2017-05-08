Omoni Oboli bereaved, launches fashion line

Nollywood actress c*m producer, Omoni Oboli, weekend, asked her fans to pray for her family after she lost her beloved father in a fatal car accident last Friday. The actress made the appeal via her Twitter handle, a day before she launched her fashion line ‘Omoni Oboli By AVE’ The fashion line was launched yesterday …

The post Omoni Oboli bereaved, launches fashion line appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

