Omoni Oboli bereaved, launches fashion line – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Omoni Oboli bereaved, launches fashion line
Vanguard
Nollywood actress cum producer, Omoni Oboli, weekend, asked her fans to pray for her family after she lost her beloved father in a fatal car accident last Friday. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads · inRead invented by Teads.
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!