Omoni Oboli bereaved, launches fashion line

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actress cum producer, Omoni Oboli, weekend, asked her fans to pray for her family after she lost her beloved father in a fatal car accident last Friday.

The actress made the appeal via her Twitter handle, a day before she launched her fashion line ‘Omoni Oboli By AVE’ The fashion line was launched yesterday in conjunction with Ayo Van Elmer, yesterday, at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“The devil is a liar, pray for me and my family,” she wrote. The appeal is coming three weeks after another Instagram post where she reminisced about a good time she had with her father in Asaba, the Delta State capital, where she was promoting her new movie, “Okafor’s Law”.

Recall that before now, Oboli had faced some challenges following a case of copyright infringement and trademark violation brought against her by a Canadian-based Nigerian script writer, Jude Idada, who secured a court injunction to stop the premiere of Oboli’s much -talked about movie,“Okafor’s Law” and also its release on March 31. However, the ban was lifted following a counter suit.

Meanwhile, speaking about her fashion line, the actress who is known for rocking Ayo Van Elmer’s designs said, ‘I am introducing to the world my inner passion and ideas and a new side of me. You all know me as an actress and movie maker, now you all get to see this whole new side of me. I am excited about this fashion line and excited to be working with Ayo Van Elmer. This fashion line is for my fans and fans of fashion’.

