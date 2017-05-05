Omoni Oboli’s Father Dies In Car Crash

This is a sad time for Nollywood actress and producer Omoni Oboli! The Okafor’s Law producer reportedly lost her father in a car crash today. May his soul rest in perfect peace, Amen! Source: Instagram

The post Omoni Oboli’s Father Dies In Car Crash appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

