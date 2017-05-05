Omoni Oboli’s Father Dies In Car Crash
This is a sad time for Nollywood actress and producer Omoni Oboli! The Okafor’s Law producer reportedly lost her father in a car crash today. May his soul rest in perfect peace, Amen! Source: Instagram
