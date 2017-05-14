Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde, Waje Ojo And Jide Kosoko Star In “Alter Ego” | See Premiere Date (Watch Trailer)

Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde, Waje Ojo And Jide Kosoko Star In “Alter Ego” | See Premiere Date, Watch Trailer

Sidomex Universal in conjunction with Sneeze Films has officially announced the release date of highly anticipated movie; Alter Ego, a movie directed by Moses Inwang. Alter Ego, which is set to be premiered in cinemas nationwide on July 21st first gained public attention in December 2016 when a racy sex scene between star actress and Nollywood icon, Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde and counterpart, Wale Ojo was leaked by an unknown source.

Alter Ego is the story of a strong, powerful and determined lawyer who will stop at nothing to bring sex offenders to painful justice- even if it means blurring the lines between right and wrong. Despite her mission however, will Ada Igwe (Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde) be brave enough to face her own demons? Will she be strong enough to conquer them?

WATCH “ALTER EGO” TRAILER BELOW:

Alter Ego was executive produced by Sidomex Universal (Esther Eyibio) and it features an array of Nollywood stars like Omotola Jalade, Wale Ojo, Bobby Obodo, Kunle Remi, Jide Kosoko, Tina Mba, Victor Olaotan, Mike Okon, Emem Inwang, Esther Eyibio, and Madam Kofo among others.

Alter Ego is a must watch!

The post Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde, Waje Ojo And Jide Kosoko Star In “Alter Ego” | See Premiere Date (Watch Trailer) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

