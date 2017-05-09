On Biafra I stand, Nnamdi Kanu insists

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOP, has vowed never to give up his agitation for Biafra, insisting that he would not settle for anything other than Biafra. The IPOB leader made the assertion yesterday in Enugu when he paid a thank-you visit to the Eastern Consultative Assembly, ECA, in Enugu. He was received […]

