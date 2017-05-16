Onazi to donate boots to talented players in Nigeria

Super Eagles’ deputy skipper, Ogenyi Onazi has promised to give back to the society by distributing hundreds on football boots to talented players in Nigeria his return to the country, reports NationSport.

The Trabzonspor of Turkey midfielder, who is well known for his generosity, posted a one minute video on his Instagram Page @Onaziogenyi while arranging new set of boots alongside his agent, Ayodele Makinwa and Akindele Ola Dolce.

“Our boys in Nigeria, this is how we encourage people so they can be able to train very well so that they can become bigger than Onazi and the likes of the big boys.

“Some people are going to get lucky, though not everybody because it’s not going to be for everybody. It’s just for the lucky hundred people and you can pray to be among the lucky ones.

“But don’t come and wait for me at Murtala Muhammed Airport”, he said jokingly in the video.

The 24 year old also posted along with the video, “As we are getting closer to the end of the season, I can’t forget so soon that I have a whole punch of talent back home waiting for this kind of encouragement. I will always do my best to encourage the young and talented. #nikefamily #godgrace #makepeoplesmile”, he said.

