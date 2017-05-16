Ondo First Lady set to launch grassroots tennis project

The Ondo State First Lady, Mrs Betty Akeredolu, says she will ensure the development of Tennis at the grassroots to enable youths in the state to make careers of the sport. Akeredolu made the assertion while speaking with newsmen on Tuesday in Akure after hosting Nigeria tennis great, Nduka Odizor, former sports administrator, Gbenga Elegbeye […]

