Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ondo First Lady set to launch grassroots tennis project

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

The Ondo State First Lady, Mrs Betty Akeredolu, says she will ensure the development of Tennis at the grassroots to enable youths in the state to make careers of the sport. Akeredolu made the assertion while speaking with newsmen on Tuesday in Akure after hosting Nigeria tennis great, Nduka Odizor, former sports administrator, Gbenga Elegbeye […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.