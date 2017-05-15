Ondo government to pay workers’ salaries arrears with N76billion – Committee

The committee set up by the Ondo State government on Payment of Arrears of Salaries of Public Servants in the state has said the government would need N76billion naira to offset backlog of five months’ salary arrears. Deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi who doubles as the chairman of the committee gave the figure […]

Ondo government to pay workers’ salaries arrears with N76billion – Committee

