Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ondo Govt. Set To Rehabilitate Facilities Of NYSC Orientation Camp – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Ondo Govt. Set To Rehabilitate Facilities Of NYSC Orientation Camp
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, said his administration is determined to upgrade the facilities at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Permanent Orientation Camp, Ikare Akoko. Akeredolu said the state government is embarking on a …
[ May 28, 2017 ] Ondo CJ: Lawyer drags Akeredolu to court over continued stay in office Latest NewsNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
Controversy over the tenure of Ondo acting CJVanguard

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.