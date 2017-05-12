Ondo govt will thank workers if they wave salary arrears – Gov Akeredolu
Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Thursday said his government will try to ensure it does not owe workers their salaries. Akeredolu expressed hope that the workers would waive the outstanding salary arrears as part of their contributions to development. “If they (workers) meet and say they waived two months, we will be glad but […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
