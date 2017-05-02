Ondo Poll: I was offered N100m to sabotage Akeredolu, says APC Spokesman
Abayomi Adesanya, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, said he rejected N100 million to work against the victory of Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu during the party’s governorship primary on Sept. 3, 2016.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS.
