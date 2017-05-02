Ondo varsity matriculates 500 students

The Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH), Okitipupa, would matriculate 500 new students on Thursday.

Mr Felix Akinusi, the institution’s Acting Registrar, said this on Tuesday in Okitipupa that the 7th matriculation ceremony would hold at the institution’s permanent site.

“The institution is fully prepared for its 7th matriculation ceremony at the permanent site which will be the first that will be conducted by our new Vice Chancellor, Prof. Sunday Ogunduyile.

“The institution will be matriculating over 500 new intakes who have completed their admission process,’’ Akinnusi said.

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu recently mobilised contractors to the institution’s permanent site for the completion of abandoned projects at the university.

