One Africa Music Fest London Nigerians took Eko Hotel behavior to London and got disgraced – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Entertainment


YNaija

One Africa Music Fest London Nigerians took Eko Hotel behavior to London and got disgraced
Pulse Nigeria
We are an uncultured and unpunctual people who have been enabled by a lawless society to get away with everything. But in the UK, we were made to pay for it. Published: 26 minutes ago , Refreshed: 24 minutes ago; Joey Akan. Print; eMail · Banky W and …
One Africa Music Fest: The concept of African time is an embarrassment we all should be ashamed ofNigerian Entertainment Today
REVIEW: One Music Africa Fest London exposes shortcomings of Nigerian artistesTheCable
'We must be on time' | Jidenna apologises for not performing at One Africa Music FestYNaija
The Olisa Blogazine
