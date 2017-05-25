One injured in Lagos multiple accidents

By Bose Adelaja

One female passenger was injured, yesterday, on Lekki/Epe Expressway in multiple accidents involving an Honda car, Hilux van and a bus.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at about 6a.m. at Igbo-Efon inward Lekki, when the driver of the commercial bus was trying to outsmart his colleagues, but lost control in the process and rammed into the Honda car, with number plate MUS 549 BP .

An eyewitness said due to speeding, the driver of the Hilux van equally rammed into both vehicles, causing more damages to the vehicles.

All the passengers were said to have disembarked from the bus scampering for safety.

The eyewitness said on noticing what transpired, the Hilux van driver made a U-turn to escape the scene, but did not go far before the vehicle somersaulted twice, followed by a shout for help.

The intervention of men of Lagos State Transport Management Authority LASTMA; Nigeria Police Force and other stakeholders prevented the situation from degenerating as they quickly rescued the victims.

The bus driver was said to have abandoned the vehicle and escaped the scene, but one of the passengers was seriously injured and was taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

As a result of the accident, road users were stranded for hours as the axis was temporarily shut for evacuation of the accidented vehicles.

Another eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, said street urchins, called Area Boys, almost hijacked the situation to dispossess and harass people, but were prevented by law enforce-ment agents on ground until normalcy was returned at about 9a.m.

