One Of South Africa’s Premier Photojournalists Talks About His Life Behind The Lens [Video]

Alon Skuy has managed to capture some of South Africa’s most iconic modern-day images during his role as chief photographer at The Times. But while his life’s mission is to tell the stories of those around him, it’s not often that he finds himself the subject of such story-telling.

That’s where 1Life comes in. They believe that “everyone has a story”, and chose Skuy as the next subject for one of their 10-episode mini-documentaries released every Monday until the end of May.

Focusing on Skuy’s journey of photographing the political turmoil in South Africa, Alon explains the challenge of being exposed to so many different contexts, reports Times Live:

Often these are disturbing: filming Oscar Pistorius descending to the cells from the courtroom; photographing a bereaved father at the site of his daughter’s murder; or shooting a blood-soaked victim of mob justice. His photos are imbued with meaning and questions: students cower in a doorway as a police officer bearing a rifle stalks closer. Radio personality Gareth Cliff and his advocate laugh confidently on their way to court while a man sifts through rubbish in a skip behind them.

The interview, which you can watch below, also shows just what it takes to be the kind of person who dedicates his life to documenting some harrowing scenes:

So what’s Skuy’s purpose? To provide the public with photos of events to which they “wouldn’t ordinarily have access”, and South Africa’s transitional nature, marked with political and social turmoil, “allows him to create a grand visual record of people and society.”

