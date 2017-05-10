Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

One person killed, as smugglers and Custom officers clash in Ogun State

Posted on May 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

It was a battle ground at Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Sango-Ota, Ogun State, between smugglers and Custom officers, one of the smugglers is been feared dead.– The identity of the person killed could not be ascertained, but the victim was believed to be a suspected smuggler. Our correspondent gathered that pandemonium broke out when hoodlums, suspected to …

The post One person killed, as smugglers and Custom officers clash in Ogun State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.