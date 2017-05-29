One shot as SARS operatives go berserk in Delta

By Perez Brisibe

EKU—THERE was pandemonium, weekend, at Eku, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State as a team of Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, went haywire and shot sporadically into the air during an en-counter with some suspected internet fraudsters popularly referred to as Yahoo Boys.

One person was reportedly shot on the leg during the incident, which was captured on video by a commuter travelling from Abraka to Warri.

According to an eyewitness, “the SARS operatives, who had mounted a road block along the road, asked to see the phone contents of the occupants of a white Honda Cross Tour car and that led to heated verbal confrontation between both parties.

“While the argument was on, one of the SARS operatives kept threatening to shoot one of the vehicle’s occupants.

“To quell the situation, the operatives fired several shots into the air, while the vehicle’s occupants also threatened to engage the operative in a fight. This led to him being shot on the leg.”

Sources in the community disclosed that the operatives remobilised and invaded the community in a bid to curtail a breakdown of law and order by the youths, who threatened to carry out reprisal attacks on the police over the incident.

Contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, said: “I am not aware of the incident as no such report has got to us.”

The post One shot as SARS operatives go berserk in Delta appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

